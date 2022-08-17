91.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
type here...

‘Extremely intoxicated’ DUI suspect taken to Emergency Room at Brownwood

By Staff Report
Carmen Elaine Powers
Carmen Elaine Powers

An “extremely intoxicated” drunk driving suspect was taken to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital Emergency Room at Brownwood.

Carmen Elaine Powers, 71, of Gainesville, was driving a silver 2012 Kia Rio on Monday night when she crashed in to a fence at the Dogwood Mobile Home Park near Battlefield Parkway in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, the vehicle’s key was in the ignition and the engine was running. There was also a cup containing alcohol in the vehicle.

A check revealed Powers’ driver’s license has been suspended and her vehicle’s license plate had expired.

She declined to participate in field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that measured .288 and .300 blood alcohol content. She was deemed to be “extremely intoxicated” and was transported to the Brownwood ER. She was later booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of driving under the influence and driving while license suspended. Bond was set at $1,500.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Fines should not be forgiven at abandoned homes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale residents contends that fines should not be forgiven at abandoned homes. She is living next door to one.

Two hit-and-run crashes in one week

A Village of Alhambra resident is angry after his car and his wife’s car were both damaged in hit-and-run crashes this past week. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Do we want commissioners who won’t listen?

A reader has been closely watching the Sumter County Commission and offers some advice on voting ahead of the Aug. 23 election.

A theory about ‘mold’ on homes in The Villages

A Port St. Lucie resident who has been watching deed compliance case in The Villages, offers a theory about “mold."

The Villages’ Developer’s propaganda machine strikes again

A candidate for Sumter County Commission takes issue with a “bombshell revelation” in the Developer’s “front-page propaganda machine,” The Villages Daily Sun.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos