‘Extremely intoxicated’ DUI suspect taken to Emergency Room at Brownwood

An “extremely intoxicated” drunk driving suspect was taken to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital Emergency Room at Brownwood.

Carmen Elaine Powers, 71, of Gainesville, was driving a silver 2012 Kia Rio on Monday night when she crashed in to a fence at the Dogwood Mobile Home Park near Battlefield Parkway in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, the vehicle’s key was in the ignition and the engine was running. There was also a cup containing alcohol in the vehicle.

A check revealed Powers’ driver’s license has been suspended and her vehicle’s license plate had expired.

She declined to participate in field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that measured .288 and .300 blood alcohol content. She was deemed to be “extremely intoxicated” and was transported to the Brownwood ER. She was later booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of driving under the influence and driving while license suspended. Bond was set at $1,500.