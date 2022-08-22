Lady Lake man arrested with drugs after traffic stop at Tikki Hut in Oxford   

A Lady Lake man was arrested with drugs after a traffic stop at the Tikki Hut game room in Oxford.

Kevin Ronald Miller, 39, was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Tikki Hut at 3619 County Road 466 because one of the vehicle’s tag lights was not working, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Miller was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a synthetic cannabinoid.

The Virginia native was arrested on felony drug charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Miller was arrested last year after a traffic stop at Aldi in Oxford.