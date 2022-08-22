93.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 22, 2022
type here...

Lady Lake man arrested with drugs after traffic stop at Tikki Hut in Oxford   

By Staff Report
Kevin Ronald Miller
Kevin Ronald Miller

A Lady Lake man was arrested with drugs after a traffic stop at the Tikki Hut game room in Oxford.

Kevin Ronald Miller, 39, was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Tikki Hut at 3619 County Road 466 because one of the vehicle’s tag lights was not working, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Miller was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a synthetic cannabinoid.

The Virginia native was arrested on felony drug charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Miller was arrested last year after a traffic stop at Aldi in Oxford.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Fearful of pending violence over Trump

A Village of Duval resident is fearful of pending violence over former President Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.

It’s the land of the free so let her keep the mural!

A Marion County resident can’t help but chime in on the Villager fighting to keep her bright choice of colors. He offers his thoughts in a Letter to the Editor.

Border security?

In a Letter to the Editor, our friend from the Free State of Florida has a few questions about border security.

Neighbors should pitch in rather than criticize in times of difficulty

A Villages-News.com reader contends that neighbors should pitch in rather than criticize in times of difficulty. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Impressed with the governor’s science-based approach to our environmental problems

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager offers praise for Gov. DeSantis’ leadership with the regard to the environment.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos