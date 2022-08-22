Man riding bicycle without lights arrested with meth at fruit shipping company

A man riding a bicycle without lights at night was arrested with methamphetamine at a fruit shipping company.

Bradley Craig McCormic, 32, of Wildwood, was riding the bicycle at about 11 p.m. Sunday near Jennings Citrus, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. His bicycle did not have a front or rear light.

During a search, a black zipper bag was found in the pocket of McCormic’s shorts. Inside the bag was a blue straw with the residue of methamphetamine. A plastic bag was found in another pocket of McCormic’s shorts. The bag contained methamphetamine.

McCormic was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Last year, McCormic wound up in a local emergency room after an apparent drug overdose.