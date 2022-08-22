93.7 F
The Villages
Monday, August 22, 2022
Wildwood police nab pair in stolen vehicle from Indiana with bogus license plate

By Staff Report
Wildwood police nabbed a pair in a stolen vehicle from Indiana with a bogus license plate.

The silver Jeep Patriot with an Indiana license plate which belonged on a gray 2007 Kia Sportage was pulled over Saturday morning in the parking lot of Advanced Auto Parts near the intersection of State Road 44 and U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A check confirmed the Jeep Patriot had been reported stolen in Gary, Ind.

The driver was identified as 31-year-old Sara Lee Rolon, who did not have a driver’s license and was identified by an Indiana identification card. She said she had recently purchased the vehicle “from somebody in Indiana.” She had a gun under the driver’s seat and ammunition in the vehicle. She had a valid concealed weapons permit.

Rolon was arrested on charges of dealing in stolen property and driving while license suspended.

A passenger in the vehicle, 34-year-old Lawrence Lamar Johnson, had driven the car from Indiana to Florida with the bogus plate attached, the report said. He was arrested on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and attaching an unassigned plate to a vehicle.

Both were taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

