92.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
type here...

Cook at World of Beer nabbed while illegally riding moped on sidewalk

By Staff Report
Nicholas Gene Darnell
Nicholas Gene Darnell

A cook at World of Beer in The Villages was nabbed while illegally riding a moped on the sidewalk.

Nicholas Gene Darnell, 25, of Oxford, was riding the green moped shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday near the Oak Leaf Apartment Homes when he crossed all lanes of traffic on County Road 466 and began riding on the sidewalk, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the cook at World of Beer at Spanish Springs Town Square was “extremely nervous” and “freaking out” when he was asked for his identification, the report said. The officer discovered that Darnell’s driving privileges were revoked in 2019 and he has had numerous suspensions dating back to 2017.

The 49cc moped was not registered with the state of Florida, as required by law. In addition, Florida requires that anyone operating a motor vehicle under 50cc and over the age of 16 must have a driver’s license.

Darnell, who was arrested in 2018 in the suspected theft of items at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages, was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and operating an unregistered vehicle. He was also issued a written warning for riding a moped on the sidewalk. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Churches in The Villages not so welcoming

In a Letter to the Editor, says she tried a couple of churches in The Villages, but found they did not welcome her effort to join the volunteer ranks.

The Villages should be more proactive on abandoned homes

A reader contends, in a Letter to the Editor, that The Villages should be more proactive on the abandoned homes issue. 

Why do Trumper politicians/candidates have to be so divisive?

A Village of St. Charles resident, in Letter to the Editor, points to the divisiveness of the Trumpers. Why are they doing what they do?

Ongoing problem with abandoned home in Village of Mallory Square

A Village of Mallory Square resident describes a longstanding problem with an abandoned home. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The IRS is not coming for you

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident tries to set the record straight about the Internal Revenue Service.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos