Cook at World of Beer nabbed while illegally riding moped on sidewalk

A cook at World of Beer in The Villages was nabbed while illegally riding a moped on the sidewalk.

Nicholas Gene Darnell, 25, of Oxford, was riding the green moped shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday near the Oak Leaf Apartment Homes when he crossed all lanes of traffic on County Road 466 and began riding on the sidewalk, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the cook at World of Beer at Spanish Springs Town Square was “extremely nervous” and “freaking out” when he was asked for his identification, the report said. The officer discovered that Darnell’s driving privileges were revoked in 2019 and he has had numerous suspensions dating back to 2017.

The 49cc moped was not registered with the state of Florida, as required by law. In addition, Florida requires that anyone operating a motor vehicle under 50cc and over the age of 16 must have a driver’s license.

Darnell, who was arrested in 2018 in the suspected theft of items at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages, was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and operating an unregistered vehicle. He was also issued a written warning for riding a moped on the sidewalk. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.