Jacqueline J. Stephenson, 92, of Wildwood, FL passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, after a period of declining health. She was born Friday, September 13, 1929 in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada to Glenn and Helena (nee Gardener) Cowan.

She moved from Canada to Santa Barbara, California, where she met her husband, Wildwood native Robert Vernon Stephenson, who was serving in the U.S. army during the Korean War. The two raised a family in Wildwood, and Jackie worked for a number of years at Sears in downtown Leesburg. She enjoyed time at the beach, eating out, playing cards with friends, crossword puzzles, and, in her retirement years, serving as a volunteer at the hospital in Leesburg.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert Vernon Stephenson, her brother, Walter Cowan, and her son, Brian L. Stephenson.

She was survived by her brother, Ron Cowan, her son, Gary L. Stephenson and her daughter, Barbara Stephenson (husband, Matthew Furbush), and grandchildren: Claire Furbush , Matthew Brewster Furbush and Charity, Heather, and Allison Stephenson, as well as three great-grandchildren.

There will be a gathering of family and friends 10:00 am to 11:00 am Friday, August 26, 2022 – followed by a Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 11:00 am at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

Graveside services will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Wildwood, FL.