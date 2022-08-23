86.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
type here...

Jacqueline J. Stephenson

By Staff Report

Jacqueline J. Stephenson, 92, of Wildwood, FL passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, after a period of declining health. She was born Friday, September 13, 1929 in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada to Glenn and Helena (nee Gardener) Cowan.

She moved from Canada to Santa Barbara, California, where she met her husband, Wildwood native Robert Vernon Stephenson, who was serving in the U.S. army during the Korean War. The two raised a family in Wildwood, and Jackie worked for a number of years at Sears in downtown Leesburg. She enjoyed time at the beach, eating out, playing cards with friends, crossword puzzles, and, in her retirement years, serving as a volunteer at the hospital in Leesburg.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert Vernon Stephenson, her brother, Walter Cowan, and her son, Brian L. Stephenson.

She was survived by her brother, Ron Cowan, her son, Gary L. Stephenson and her daughter, Barbara Stephenson (husband, Matthew Furbush), and grandchildren: Claire Furbush , Matthew Brewster Furbush and Charity, Heather, and Allison Stephenson, as well as three great-grandchildren.

There will be a gathering of family and friends 10:00 am to 11:00 am Friday, August 26, 2022 – followed by a Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 11:00 am at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

Graveside services will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Wildwood, FL.

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Why do Trumper politicians/candidates have to be so divisive?

A Village of St. Charles resident, in Letter to the Editor, points to the divisiveness of the Trumpers. Why are they doing what they do?

Ongoing problem with abandoned home in Village of Mallory Square

A Village of Mallory Square resident describes a longstanding problem with an abandoned home. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The IRS is not coming for you

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident tries to set the record straight about the Internal Revenue Service.

Fearful of pending violence over Trump

A Village of Duval resident is fearful of pending violence over former President Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.

It’s the land of the free so let her keep the mural!

A Marion County resident can’t help but chime in on the Villager fighting to keep her bright choice of colors. He offers his thoughts in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos