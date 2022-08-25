To the Editor:

Abandoned homes are a huge problem here in Florida. Action must be taken way sooner on these homes. If there is no next of kin once the owners pass away and taxes are unpaid, utilities shut off, there should be something that can be done. Isn’t there any way a search can be done for a will, an executor of an estate, etc.? Then contact the estate for a specific amount of time, then if no activity take over the home and sell it?

Hire volunteers to send letters or do the search. There are plenty of highly qualified retirees who are capable.

Denise Sikora

Village of Del Mar