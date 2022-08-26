Georgia man with drugs openly displaying gun arrested at Red Roof Inn in Wildwood

A man found to be in possession of drugs and openly displaying a gun was arrested at the Red Roof Inn in Wildwood.

Christopher James Dove, 41, of Covington, Ga. was in the parking lot of the hotel on State Road 44 at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday when he was spotted by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. Dove was wearing a bright orange T-shirt that was untucked in the front, but tucked into the back of his pants.

“I could clearly distinguish the grip of a black semi-automatic handgun,” the deputy wrote in the report. “The back of his shirt was tucked so as to display the firearm openly.”

Dove was found to be in possession of four grams of heroin, one gram of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug equipment.

Dove was arrested on weapons charge and drug charges. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $41,000 bond.