91.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 26, 2022
type here...

Georgia man with drugs openly displaying gun arrested at Red Roof Inn in Wildwood

By Meta Minton
Christopher James Dove
Christopher James Dove

A man found to be in possession of drugs and openly displaying a gun was arrested at the Red Roof Inn in Wildwood.

Christopher James Dove, 41, of Covington, Ga. was in the parking lot of the hotel on State Road 44 at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday when he was spotted by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. Dove was wearing a bright orange T-shirt that was untucked in the front, but tucked into the back of his pants.

“I could clearly distinguish the grip of a black semi-automatic handgun,” the deputy wrote in the report. “The back of his shirt was tucked so as to display the firearm openly.”

Dove was found to be in possession of four grams of heroin, one gram of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug equipment.

Dove was arrested on weapons charge and drug charges. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $41,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

DeSantis is no Tom Cruise

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new “Top Gun” political ad is embarrassing.

CDD 3 needs to get off their duffs and do something about abandoned homes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident is critical of the CDD 3 board’s lack of action on abandoned homes.

STDs in The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident has a strong reaction to the resurgence of the ill-informed tale about STDs in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Maybe we shouldn’t allow reverse mortgages in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident suggests that maybe reverse mortgages should not be allowed in The Villages.

Uncle Joe wants to bail out other people’s children

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Biden is using our tax money to bail out other people’s children.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos