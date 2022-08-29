88.6 F
The Villages
Monday, August 29, 2022
Fifth wheel travel trailer burns in wee hours at home in Summerfield

By Staff Report

A fifth wheel travel trailer caught fire and burned in the wee hours Sunday morning at a home in Summerfield.

Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched at 12:55 a.m. to a residential structure fire in the 5000 block of SE 140th St. in Summerfield.  The 911 caller reported that a mobile home at the back of their property was on fire, it was unknown if everyone was able to get out.

This fifth wheel travel trailer was burning when Marion County Fire Rescue arrived on the scene in Summerfield.
Ladder 2 from Belleview Station #18 arrived on scene at 1:02 a.m., and advised incoming units that it was a 5th wheel travel trailer, 75 percent involved.  Battalion Chief #3 arrived on scene, established command and directed incoming units to their assignments.  Additional fire suppression units from Spruce Creek Station #30 and Belleview Station #18 quickly arrived on scene.  Firefighters immediately deployed hose lines to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was called under control at 1:11am.  There was fire exposure to an adjacent mobile home.  No injuries were reported from the residents or firefighters on scene.  The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

