Fifth wheel travel trailer burns in wee hours at home in Summerfield

A fifth wheel travel trailer caught fire and burned in the wee hours Sunday morning at a home in Summerfield.

Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched at 12:55 a.m. to a residential structure fire in the 5000 block of SE 140th St. in Summerfield. The 911 caller reported that a mobile home at the back of their property was on fire, it was unknown if everyone was able to get out.

Ladder 2 from Belleview Station #18 arrived on scene at 1:02 a.m., and advised incoming units that it was a 5th wheel travel trailer, 75 percent involved. Battalion Chief #3 arrived on scene, established command and directed incoming units to their assignments. Additional fire suppression units from Spruce Creek Station #30 and Belleview Station #18 quickly arrived on scene. Firefighters immediately deployed hose lines to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was called under control at 1:11am. There was fire exposure to an adjacent mobile home. No injuries were reported from the residents or firefighters on scene. The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.