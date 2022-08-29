86 F
The Villages
Monday, August 29, 2022
Massachusetts man jailed after creating commotion at Margarita Republic

By Staff Report
Robert Cory Watkins
Robert Cory Watkins

A Massachusetts man was jailed after creating a commotion at Margarita Republic in downtown Spanish Springs.

Robert Cory Watkins, 31, who was identified by his Massachusetts driver’s license, was “screaming and dumping an alcoholic beverage on himself in the middle of the roadway,” at about 2 a.m. Saturday at the nightspot, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. There was also a “loud commotion” with people “yelling from the bar area.”

Watkins, who has been living at 1313 Lester Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages, “appeared to be heavily intoxicated.” He told officers he was going to walk home, but officers suggested he take a cab out of concern for his safety. Watkins refused and said he would be going to jail instead.

Watkins was handcuffed and placed into a patrol car. He banged his head twice on the side of the patrol car and Lake EMS was summoned to the scene. Watkins began kicking at officers and was placed in a four-point restraint. He also screamed racial slurs and obscenities at the officers. He began spitting at police and he was put in a spit mask for the protection of the officers and EMS personnel. He was found to be in possession of marijuana.

He was transported to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital where he was checked out and cleared. He was taken to the Lake County Jail where he was booked on charges of disorderly intoxication, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $6,500.

