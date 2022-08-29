88.6 F
The Villages
Monday, August 29, 2022
Nervous pair with drugs and cash nabbed at 7-Eleven in Wildwood

By Staff Report
Ian Sebastian Fuchs
Michael Garza

Two noticeably nervous men with drugs and cash were nabbed at the 7-Eleven in downtown Wildwood.

Michael Garza, 33, of Wildwood, and Ian Sebastian Fuchs, 29, of Oxford were both passengers in a green car driven by an individual who did not have a valid driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The car was traveling at about 5:35 p.m. Friday in the area of State Road 44 and U.S. 301 when a traffic stop was initiated at the nearby 7-Eleven.

All three occupants of the vehicle were showing “extreme signs of nervousness.” A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Garza, who was arrested in 2017 with methamphetamine, had a “large bulge” in his “buttocks area” which turned out to be methamphetamine. He also admitted ownership of a black bag that contained a digital scale, Ziploc bags, aluminum foil wrap and “a large sum of U.S. currency,” the report said.

Fuchs, who was arrested in 2017 after allegedly choking and dragging a woman, was found to be in possession of a needle loaded with “a bloody liquid.” The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

Both men were taken into custody on drug charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Garza was released after posting $26,000 bond. Fuchs was released after posting $5,000 bond.

