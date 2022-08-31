89.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
type here...

Lady Lake man with marijuana arrested despite having valid medical use card

By Meta Minton
Cydrick Brockington
Cydrick Brockington

A Lady Lake man with marijuana was arrested despite having a valid medical use card.

Cydrick Akeem Brockington, 37, was at the wheel of a beige Hyundai Azera shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 at Huey Street when an officer noticed the license plate on the vehicle was expired, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Brockington opened the door of the vehicle and told the police officer the window was broken and would not roll down. When the door was opened, the officer detected the “smell of burnt and fresh marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle,” the report said. Brockington admitted he had marijuana in the vehicle and the officer spotted a “partially smoked cigarette” in “plain view” in the car. Brockington said a bag of marijuana was in the glove compartment.

Brockington claimed he had a valid medical marijuana card, but said it was in his wallet which he left at home. A check revealed he has a valid medical marijuana card and a valid medical marijuana prescription, but the marijuana he had in the vehicle was not properly packaged in a medical marijuana dispensary container.

Brockington was also in possession of a package of Swisher Sweet tobacco cigarettes. It appeared one of them had been sliced open and filled with marijuana.

Brockington was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was issued a written warning for the expired license plate. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,500 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Insurance companies bear some of the responsibility

A Village of Virginia Trace resident contends insurance companies bear some of the responsibility when it comes to new roof “scams.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

Big bully Duke punishing me for solar energy investment

A Village of Country Club Hills resident describes how Duke Energy is penalizing her for investing in solar energy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Response to alleged illegal immigrants at Paradise

A Village of Silver Lake resident raises concerns about a previous Letter to the Editor regarding a work crew at the Paradise Recreation area.

Developer has enough clout to get something done about insurance crisis

A reader contends that the Developer of The Villages has enough clout to get something done in Tallahassee about the looming insurance crisis. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Insurance policies are the real scam

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader says insurance companies bear a lot of the blame for the crisis facing Floridians.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos