Lady Lake man with marijuana arrested despite having valid medical use card

A Lady Lake man with marijuana was arrested despite having a valid medical use card.

Cydrick Akeem Brockington, 37, was at the wheel of a beige Hyundai Azera shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 301 at Huey Street when an officer noticed the license plate on the vehicle was expired, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Brockington opened the door of the vehicle and told the police officer the window was broken and would not roll down. When the door was opened, the officer detected the “smell of burnt and fresh marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle,” the report said. Brockington admitted he had marijuana in the vehicle and the officer spotted a “partially smoked cigarette” in “plain view” in the car. Brockington said a bag of marijuana was in the glove compartment.

Brockington claimed he had a valid medical marijuana card, but said it was in his wallet which he left at home. A check revealed he has a valid medical marijuana card and a valid medical marijuana prescription, but the marijuana he had in the vehicle was not properly packaged in a medical marijuana dispensary container.

Brockington was also in possession of a package of Swisher Sweet tobacco cigarettes. It appeared one of them had been sliced open and filled with marijuana.

Brockington was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was issued a written warning for the expired license plate. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,500 bond.