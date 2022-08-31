Wildwood flushes 175 fire hydrants in effort clear up discolored water

Wildwood utilities employees flushed 175 fire hydrants last weekend to clear excess iron from the fresh water system, which was coloring the water yellow for some residents.

Officials said any resident still experiencing discolored water should call 352-330-1336 between 7:30 am and 5 p.m. so a technician can be sent to investigate.

Utilities Director Mark Odell said the discolored water is safe to drink.

He said the problem occurred when a new water main was hooked up to the older part of the system and the pressure shook loose deposits on older pipes.

Odell said iron is present in all ground water and low flows can cause it to accumulate on the inside of pipes.

Affected neighborhoods are in older portions of the city, especially downtown and central areas on both sides of U.S. 301.

The problem became evident when Lee Coffey, a resident of an older part of the city, complained about the discolored water and brought samples to the last meeting of the Wildwood City Commission.

He said the water was so yellow that it looked like he hadn’t flushed the toilet.

City officials promised action to correct the problem.

“The city takes great pride in providing some of the best municipal water in the state,” read an official statement issued late last week. “Safety is, and will remain, our highest priority as we deliver a safe, affordable and adequate supply.”

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), iron causes a cosmetic problem, but is not a safety threat.

“Our water consistently meets or exceeds every EPA and Florida Department of Environmental Protection quality regulation,” the city statement said.