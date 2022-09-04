New tool can assist those struggling with addiction

This past week, I helped launch a new tool to assist people struggling with addiction easily find care providers and facilities that best fit their individual needs. Shatterproof, a nonprofit dedicated to ending the devastation that addiction causes families, developed an innovative search engine called ATLAS.

The ATLAS treatment locator is available statewide and will be supported by funds recovered through our efforts to combat the national opioid crisis—claiming thousands of lives each year.

This new platform helps individuals working to overcome addiction search for and compare licensed facilities throughout Florida based on location, use of best practices, types of treatment offered, accepted insurers, payment options, patient experiences and more. The searchable database contains information about nearly 500 treatment facilities across the state.

ATLAS is available for free. We’ve linked the treatment-locator tool on DoseOfRealityFL.com.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, seek help immediately. With the rise of fentanyl in the illicit drug supply fueling deaths nationwide—using just once could be lethal. The time to begin down the road to recovery is now. Do it, before it is too late.

Ashley Moody is Florida’s attorney general.