Sunday, September 4, 2022
New tool can assist those struggling with addiction

By Ashley Moody
Attorney General Ashley Moody

This past week, I helped launch a new tool to assist people struggling with addiction easily find care providers and facilities that best fit their individual needs. Shatterproof, a nonprofit dedicated to ending the devastation that addiction causes families, developed an innovative search engine called ATLAS.
The ATLAS treatment locator is available statewide and will be supported by funds recovered through our efforts to combat the national opioid crisis—claiming thousands of lives each year.
This new platform helps individuals working to overcome addiction search for and compare licensed facilities throughout Florida based on location, use of best practices, types of treatment offered, accepted insurers, payment options, patient experiences and more. The searchable database contains information about nearly 500 treatment facilities across the state.
ATLAS is available for free. We’ve linked the treatment-locator tool on DoseOfRealityFL.com.
If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, seek help immediately. With the rise of fentanyl in the illicit drug supply fueling deaths nationwide—using just once could be lethal. The time to begin down the road to recovery is now. Do it, before it is too late.

Ashley Moody is Florida’s attorney general.

 

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

In response to Congressman Webster

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has a response for Congressman Daniel Webster who recently offered his opinion on paying for college tuition.

My homeowner’s policy went up 50 percent thanks to all the new roofs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident reports that the roofs are costing us all dearly in higher premiums for homeowner’s insurance.

We all end up paying for your stupidity

A Village of Summerhill resident has some not-so-kind words for his fellow Villagers who fell for the “new roof” scam. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We are paying for the people who are scamming

A Villager who has seen a steep increase in her homeowner’s insurance believes many of us are paying for the people who got “free” roofs.

Package delivery problems

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that she is getting more items delivered, but is running into problems some of the time.

