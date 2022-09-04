91.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 4, 2022
type here...

Villager to lose license for DUI after driving home in Mercedes from party

By Staff Report
Kathryn Wallace Chandler
Kathryn Wallace Chandler

A Villager will lose her driver’s license after driving under the influence when she was at the wheel of a Mercedes and coming home from a party.

Kathryn Wallace Chandler, 75, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, was at the wheel of the black 2013 Mercedes shortly after 9 p.m. June 3 when she was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of traffic on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

“Several vehicles driving westbound on State Road 44 had to move out of the lane to avoid hitting her,” the report said.

During a traffic stop at Lake Deaton Plaza, Chandler said she was “coming from a party” where she had been dancing. The Pennsylvania native said she was heading home and thought she was on U.S. 301. She said she “does not see very well at night.”

She stumbled during field sobriety exercises and tried singing the alphabet in order to the be able to recite it correctly. A half-empty bottle of Pinot Grigio wine was found in her vehicle. She provided three breath samples that registered .210, .177 and .186 blood alcohol content. A criminal history check revealed she had been convicted of drunk driving in 2013 in Sarasota.

Last month in Sumter County Court, Chandler pleaded no contest to the DUI charge. She has lost her driver’s license for six months and has been placed on probation for one year.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Thanks to the hardworking landscapers taking a break at Paradise recreation area

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, stands up for the hardworking landscapers recently seen taking a break in the Paradise recreation area.

Earth Fare closing opens door for Trader Joe’s

A Summerfield resident contends the closing of Earth Fare could open the door for a Trader Joe’s. Read her Letter to the Editor.

An idea for better roofs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident offers an idea for better roofs and keeping down our insurance rates.

In response to Congressman Webster

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has a response for Congressman Daniel Webster who recently offered his opinion on paying for college tuition.

My homeowner’s policy went up 50 percent thanks to all the new roofs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident reports that the roofs are costing us all dearly in higher premiums for homeowner’s insurance.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos