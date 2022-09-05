73.8 F
The Villages
Monday, September 5, 2022
By Staff Report
Elaine Everett Young, 83 of Oxford, FL passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Elaine was a School Teacher for over 20 years at Wildwood Middle School. She loved all her students and tried to make a positive difference in each of their lives. She was a member of The First Baptist Church of Oxford and Eastern Star.

She was born on December 15, 1938 in Canton, MS to John and Inez Everett. She was married to James Young for 64 years and they had 3 children.
She is preceded in death by her parents and grandchild, Gina Young.

She is survived by her loving husband, James Young, Sr.; children: Jimmy (Janice) Young, Johnny (June) Young, and JaLaine Young (Billy) Callaway; brothers: W.D. Everett and David Everett; sister, Judy Everett, 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and many other family and friends.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Friday, September 2, 2022 at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

Followed by an 11:30 am Graveside service at Pine Level Cemetery in Oxford, FL.

