92.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
type here...

Snowy Egret In The Village Of Hawkins

By Staff Report

This snowy egret was demonstrating its aerial acrobatic abilities while fishing on a windy day in the Village of Hawkins. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Snowy Egret In The Village Of Hawkins
Snowy Egret In The Village Of Hawkins

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Green energy will never be a universal power solution

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that green energy will never be a universal power solution.

Of course, amenity fees pay for pickleballs!

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a previous letter writer who asked why amenity money is used to pay for pickleballs. Read his Letter to the Editor.

I love the mermaid and underwater scenes

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident stands up for a Villager who has tried to bring some color and creativity to her home.

Table etiquette at Dunkin’ Donuts at Brownwood

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses his hope for seeing better table etiquette at the Dunkin’ Donuts at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Why are we buying pickleballs with our amenity fees?

A Village of Liberty Park resident asks why amenity money is being used to buy pickleballs. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos