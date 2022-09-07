Wildwood magistrate approves 1,200 new homes in six proposed developments

More than 1,200 homes in six proposed developments were given the green light Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of comprehensive plan amendments and rezoning for four projects and site plans for two others. The Wildwood City Commission could take final action on the developments later this month.

The largest project is One Hundred Oaks, west of U.S. 301 and about 1.3 miles south of the Florida Turnpike, where 407 homes are planned on 119 acres. A total of 133 school children are expected to be among the residents.

Highfield at Twisted Oaks, north of County Road 462 and west of U.S. 301, is expected to have 374 homes on 119 acres. Some of the homes will be on 40-foot-wide lots. Land owners are Travis and Lydia Lastinger along with Allen and Jacqueline Newmons.

About 250 units on seven acres are planned for Evolve at Wildwood, a multi-family residential development east of U.S. 301 along County Road 108 in Oxford.

Wildwood Apartments will have 54 units on 6.1 acres. Owned by Ron and Diana Dixon, the property is at the intersection of county roads 462 and 134.

Holt also recommended approval of site plans for Keys at Wildwood and Solamar at Wildwood, formerly known as Village Pointe.

Plans for Keys at Wildwood, north of County Road 466 near County Road 203 in Oxford, call for 190 homes in 95 duplex buildings, a dog park, playground, pool and clubhouse on about 20 acres.

Solamar, near the northwest corner of county roads 466A and 462, will have 243 multi-family units, a 7,107-square-foot clubhouse, a 4,282-square-foot pool and spa and a 963-square-foot maintenance building along with a dog park, open-air barbecue and play area.