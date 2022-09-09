Legendary band Three Dog Night coming to The Villages

The legendary band Three Dog Night is coming to The Villages.

The band, known for the hits “Mama Told Me (Not To Come)”, “Joy to the World”, “Black and White”, “Shambala” and “One,” will be performing at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.

Boasting chart and sales records that are virtually unmatched in popular music, Three Dog Night had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including 3 #1 singles, 11 Top 10’s, 18 straight Top 20’s, 7 million-selling singles and 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold LPs. The hits appeared on best selling charts in all genres (pop, rock and country). Its records continue to sell around the world, reaching beyond the borders of the U.S. into Japan, Canada, Holland, England, Germany, Spain and elsewhere. Tens of millions of Three Dog Night records have been sold through the years.

Three Dog Night maintains an aggressive, year-round touring schedule of over 90 dates a year, performing their hit-filled concerts for generation-spanning audiences. The band’s now-famous name refers to native Australian hunters in the outback who huddled with their dogs for warmth on cold nights; the coldest being a “three dog night.”

Created in 1968 by Danny Hutton, Three Dog Night recorded the music of the best (and mostly undiscovered) new songwriters of their time including Harry Nilsson, Randy Newman, Elton John, Laura Nyro, Paul Williams and Hoyt Axton among many others. The group’s eclectic taste, combined with their ability to recognize and record hits in a unique, distinctive and appealing style, resulted in Three Dog Night dominating the charts for years.

Marking over 50 years on the road, Three Dog Night continues to grow its fan base by keeping up a full schedule of concerts at theaters, performing arts centers, fairs, festivals, corporate events, and casinos. Since 1986, the band has performed over 2,500 shows including two Super Bowls.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Sept. 14 and can be purchased at GetOffTheBusConcerts.com, TheSharon.com or (352) 753-3229.