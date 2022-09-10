Woman arrested after wild outburst at Lighthouse jailed after skipping court date

A North Carolina woman arrested in March after a wild outburst at a restaurant in The Villages has been jailed after skipping a court date.

Kara Lynne Johnson, 44, of Raleigh, N.C. was booked this past week at the Sumter County Detention Center following her arrest on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. She was being held over the weekend on $11,000 bond.

Johnson, who has been staying in the Village of Chitty Chatty, was arrested March 16 at the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grill at Lake Sumter Landing after she was behaving in a “highly intoxicated” manner, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A child who was with her was running “unsupervised” into the street at Lake Sumter Landing. Johnson grabbed and snatched at one of the bystanders and fell to the boardwalk. She remained there “passed out,” according to the arrest report. When she woke up, she “staggered” to her black 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan with Ohio license plates and attempted to drive away. The bystanders told her she was in no condition to drive and acted as human shields in the parking lot, preventing her from leaving. When the first deputy arrived on the scene, he found Johnson “slumped” behind the wheel and the child seated in a child’s seat in the vehicle. He knocked on the window several times without a response. When Johnson woke up, she was belligerent and began cursing at him. She stood up on the step rail of her vehicle to tower over the deputy, who continued to try to get her to calm down. She slapped the deputy on his chest and kicked him.

The deputy handcuffed Johnson and put her in the back of his patrol vehicle. He had to put a hobble restraint device on her ankles to prevent her from kicking. When she arrived at the Sumter County Detention Center, Johnson continued to fight with detention deputies. She refused to provide a breath sample.