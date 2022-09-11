82.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Noah adopted after 532 days at Sumter County Animal Shelter

By Staff Report
Noah connected with a new home after 532 days at the Sumter County Animal Shelter.

A recent event was a huge success in part because a dog was adopted after 532 days in the Sumter County Animal Shelter.

Sumter County Animal Services participated in the Clear the Shelters event held during the month of August.

Thanks to the event, 12 animals left the shelter with six adoptions and six fosters. One major success was the adoption of Noah, who had been at the shelter for a total of 532 days.

Although the event in August was a success, the shelter is still over capacity particularly with regard to the dog population.

While Animal Services is open for adoptions every day, they will be taking part of the following special events in the near future:

• Sept. 16-18: Best Friend’s Animal Society National Adoption Weekend
 Oct. 7-9: Mega Adoption Event at the Pasco County Fairgrounds
Late November-December: Home for the Holiday Adoption Event
If you are need of a loving pet to welcome into your home through adoption or fostering, visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt or www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster.

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

