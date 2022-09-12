82 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 12, 2022
type here...

Suspected shoe thief and companion with gun arrested at Belk in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Justin Affleck
Justin Affleck
Patricia Salley Schwerdt
Patricia Salley Schwerdt

A suspected shoe thief and her companion with a gun were arrested at Belk in The Villages.

Patricia Salley Schwerdt, 37, of Fruitland Park, entered the store at La Plaza Grande on Sunday afternoon and went to the men’s shoe department where she selected three pairs of Hey Dude shoes, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She took the shoes into a fitting room where she concealed them in her purse. The South Carolina native walked out of the store without paying for the items, which had a total value of $130, the report said.

She got into a vehicle where she was taken into custody by police. A K-9 alerted on the vehicle, leading to the discovery of one gram of marijuana and a glass pipe.

Justin Colt Affleck, 35, who lives with Schwerdt, was also in the vehicle. He was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm with extra ammunition in the vehicle. He did not possess a concealed weapons permit.

Schwerdt was arrested on charges of theft, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Affleck was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.

Both were taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. Her bond was set at $4,000.  He was also booked at the jail and was released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Contracts could put restrictions on short-term rentals

A Villager weighs in on the short-term rental issue in The Villages and contends that contracts could help bring them under control.

Will the British monarchy outlive American democracy?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident points out that a recent survey overwhelming showed that Americans believe the British monarchy will outlive our U.S. democracy.

Detective Duryea a credit to Lady Lake police force

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers praise for a Lady Lake police detective who helped recover $280,232 for a Villager in a fraud case.

It’s not just a rumor — it’s a fact

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident offers some interesting information about weather forecasting.

Set the amenity deferral rate at $179

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests the amenity deferral rate be set at $179.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos