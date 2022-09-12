Villager banned from pool makes misdirected plea to wrong board of officials

A Villager banned from his neighborhood pool made a misdirected plea Monday afternoon to the wrong board of officials.

Villager Ed McGinty remains banned from the Hadley Pool through Oct. 26 after a political dispute with a fellow Villager. He was arrested twice, but cleared both times in court.

The Village of Hadley resident appeared before the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center seeking an early return to his pool.

However, McGinty, who volunteered he had forgotten his hearing aids, clearly misunderstood which board he was before as Hadley is not in Community Development District 9 and the CDDs do not have authority over amenities such as pools.

During his appearance before the CDD 9 board, he admitted to a verbal altercation with the woman last year, because she was wearing a “Biden Sucks” T-shirt.

“I tried to shame the woman out of the pool by calling her names,” McGinty said.

He also said during his ban from his neighborhood pool he has been frequenting the pool at the Village of Mallory Square, where the woman lives.

When Assistant District Manager Bruce Brown attempted to explain McGinty’s error in understanding about the CDD 9 board, the vehement anti-Trumper grew visibly frustrated.

“I don’t know why I waste my time. I won’t be back,” McGinty said.

He accused the board of being in league with Villagers for Trump and walked out of the meeting.

Earlier this year, the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors upheld the Recreation Department’s ban on McGinty from the Hadley pool.