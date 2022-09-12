Woman arrested after search of purse prompted by running of stop sign

A Summerfield woman was arrested after a search of her purse was prompted by her running of a stop sign in The Villages.

Kathleen Rae Smith, 55, was driving a green Chevrolet S-10 pickup when she ran a stop sign at Rio Grande Avenue and Avendia Central, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Avenida Central and Oak Meadows Lane. Her license plate was expired and a seize tag order had been issued.

The Illinois native was driving on a suspended license. A glass pipe was found in her purse and a bag contained methamphetamine was found near her purse.

She was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. She was issued a ticket for running the stop sign and she was given a written warning for the expired vehicle registration.

She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

She had been arrested in 2017 with drug equipment in Sumter County.