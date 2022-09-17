79.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Villager who lost county commission race wants to stay in CDD 5 supervisor’s seat

By Meta Minton
Reed Panos outlines his candidacy during Thursdays candidate forum
Reed Panos

A Villager who lost his bid in August for the Sumter County Commission wants to stay in his Community Development District 5 supervisor’s seat.

Reed Panos of the Village of Sunset Ridge at Sunset Pointe lost in the Aug. 23 GOP primary to Commissioner Roberta Ulrich, who was appointed earlier this year to the seat formerly held by Villager Gary Search. In the run up to Republican primary, Panos announced he would be stepping down from his CDD 5 seat to which he was elected in 2020, defeating incumbent Chuck Wildzunas of the Village of Winifred.

Panos announced earlier this month that he hopes to remain in his CDD 5 supervisor’s seat.

However, CDD 5 Board Chairman Gary Kadow indicated that Panos will have to go through the appointment process. At least one other Villager has indicated he will be seeking appointment to the seat. The appointment will be determined by the other four board members.

The CDD 5 board will interview applicants during their meeting set for 8 a.m. Oct. 21 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The deadline for applications is Oct. 11. A copy of the application can be found at this link: CDD 5 application

