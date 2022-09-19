88.1 F
The Villages
Monday, September 19, 2022
Great Crested Flycatcher At Gray Fox Executive Golf Course

By Staff Report

This great crested flycatcher, a mighty hunter, was showing off his captured prey on the Gray Fox Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Debbie Collins for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

