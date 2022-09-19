Great Crested Flycatcher At Gray Fox Executive Golf Course

This great crested flycatcher, a mighty hunter, was showing off his captured prey on the Gray Fox Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Debbie Collins for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
