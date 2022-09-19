86.7 F
The Villages
Monday, September 19, 2022
Suspicious suspect in Mercedes arrested at Kohl’s with syringes and drugs

By Staff Report
Michael Collado

A suspicious suspect seated in a Mercedes was arrested at Kohl’s in Lady Lake with syringes and drugs.

Officers were dispatched early Sunday evening to the store’s parking lot to investigate a report of suspicious activity, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. They found 31-year-old Michael Andrew Collado of Summerfield sitting by himself in a red two-door Mercedes. He gave officers a false name and false date of birth. When the identity proved to be non-existent during a check with dispatch, the Connecticut native admitted he had given officers a false name because he knew he was wanted on a Marion County warrant.

Collado was found to be in possession of “numerous hypodermic needles and alcohol wipes” as well as “numerous spoons and pieces of cut straw,” the report said. Two plastic bags were also found containing a white powdery substance which tested positive for the presence of barbiturates.

He was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $4,000 bond.

