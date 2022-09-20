85.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit forced to close after inspector discovers rodent activity

By Staff Report

A local Dickey’s Barbecue Pit restaurant was forced to close after an inspector found rodent activity and other violations.

The Dickey’s restaurant located in the Walmart in Summerfield was forced to close on Sept. 14 after the inspector found more than 100 rodent droppings in the restaurant, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. There were 73 droppings on the floor under the dry storage shelves, 22 rodent droppings under shelves near an exit door and nine more droppings on a tray.

Dickeys BBQ Pit in the Walmart in Summerfield
Dickey’s BBQ Pit is located in the Walmart in Summerfield.

Another high-priority violation found by the inspector was the storage of a roach-killing pesticide gel over ice bags and lids.

In addition, there were non-food contact surfaces soiled with grease and food debris; walk-in cooler shelves and a pickle bucket had a mold-like substance; and a container was being stored in an employee handwashing sink. There were also no paper towels at the sink.

There was no proof of required state-approve employee training and there was no certified food manager for the establishment.

The restaurant was allowed to reopen  the following day, even though there was still no proof of required state-approve employee training.

