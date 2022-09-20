81.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Good Samaritan ripped off after attempting to help woman with car trouble

By Staff Report
Vanessa Ivette Torres Oquendo
Vanessa Ivette Torres Oquendo

A Good Samaritan was the victim of theft after attempting to help a woman with car trouble.

Vanessa Ivette Torres Oquendo, 51, of Ocala, was having having car trouble this past Friday at the TA Travel Center on State Road 44 in Wildwood when a man offered to help her, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. They moved the vehicle from the TA Travel Center to the Red Roof Inn parking lot.

However, Oquendo decided the Good Samaritan was “taking too long” to fix her vehicle. So the man, who was driving a white Ford Excursion with a temporary Texas tag, ceased the repair. He later found that numerous tools were missing from his vehicle. The tools were valued at $2,000.

Oquendo was found sitting in her broken-down vehicle. The missing tools were found in her trunk.

She was arrested on charges of burglary and grand theft. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,000 bond.

The Villages, Florida

