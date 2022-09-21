Wildwood motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup on County Road 466

A Wildwood motorcyclist died as the result of a collision with a pickup truck Tuesday night on County Road 466 in Oxford.

The 44-year-old motorcyclist had been eastbound on County Road 466 at 8:28 p.m. Tuesday when a 42-year-old Wildwood man driving a westbound pickup turned onto County Road 223 and into the motorcycle’s path, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The motorcycle collided with the front end of the pickup.

The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he died from injuries suffered in the crash. The report noted he had been wearing a helmet.