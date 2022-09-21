81.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
type here...

Wildwood motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup on County Road 466

By Staff Report

A Wildwood motorcyclist died as the result of a collision with a pickup truck Tuesday night on County Road 466 in Oxford.

The 44-year-old motorcyclist had been eastbound on County Road 466 at 8:28 p.m. Tuesday when a 42-year-old Wildwood man driving a westbound pickup turned onto County Road 223 and into the motorcycle’s path, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The motorcycle collided with the front end of the pickup.

The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he died from injuries suffered in the crash. The report noted he had been wearing a helmet.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Renters are using amenities paid for by homeowners

A Village of Monarch Grove resident writes in a Letter to the Editor that renters are using amenities paid for by homeowners.

DeSantis is trying to wake up the nation about border crisis

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis should not be criticized for flying illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. He’s trying to call attention to the problem at the border.

Where is the PGA coverage in The Villages Daily Sun?

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is wondering about the lack of PGA coverage in The Villages Daily Sun.

Just when we think we have seen the bottom

A Village of Virginia Trace woman is shocked at how low the Republican Party is willing to go. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The Villages should not interfere in private rentals

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chitty Chatty woman contends The Villages has no business getting involved in the private rental market in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos