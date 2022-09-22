72.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 22, 2022
type here...

Fox & Friends visits The Villages as host promotes new cookbook

By Staff Report

The morning television program Fox & Friends visited The Villages on Thursday morning where host Steve Doocy was promoting his latest cookbook.

While breakfast was on the menu for the show, the conversation soon turned political as Doocy and the hosts back at the home studio in New York City went on the offensive against President Biden.

Steve Doocy arrived on a golf cart
Steve Doocy arrived in a golf cart at Lake Sumter Landing.
Steve Doocy of Fox Friends was on the air Thursday morning from RJ Gators
Steve Doocy of Fox & Friends was on the air Thursday morning from RJ Gator’s.
William Skinner of the Village of St. Catherine was interviewed on Fox Friends
William Skinner of the Village of St. Catherine was interviewed on Fox & Friends.
Gary Lester of The Villages was interviewed by Steve Doocy
Gary Lester of The Villages was interviewed by Steve Doocy.

Doocy described taking a walk Wednesday evening at the square with The Villages Vice President of Community Relations Gary Lester.

Doocy said “the restaurants were full” and business appears to be booming in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown where Properties of The Villages is selling more than 300 new homes per month.

However, individuals on fixed incomes are bearing the burden of “Biden’s Economy,” Doocy said.

“Inflation is killing people,” Doocy said.

About 100 Villagers lined up at at about 5 a.m. hoping to get seen on Fox & Friends.

Villagers lined up at 5 a.m. at Lake Sumter Landing to get a chance to be seen on televisoin
Villagers lined up at 5 a.m. at Lake Sumter Landing to get a chance to be seen on television.
Villagers enjoyed an early breakfast at RJ Gators
Villagers enjoyed an early breakfast at RJ Gator’s.
The crew had assembled a set for the show at RJ Gators at Lake Sumter Landing
The crew had assembled a set for the show at RJ Gator’s at Lake Sumter Landing.

Doocy previously visited The Villages in 2018 to promote a previous cookbook written with his wife. During that visit, Doocy “surprised” Peter Moeller, a local GOP activist and member of the Project Wide Advisory Committee, by showing up to make breakfast for he and his wife at their home in the Village of Caroline.

Steve Doocy surprised Al and Marcia Butlere when he showed up to prepare breakfast for them.
Steve Doocy surprised Al and Marcia Butler when he showed up to prepare breakfast for them.

Doocy used the same gag on Thursday morning’s show when he showed up “unannounced” at the home of Al and Marcia Butler in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter. Al Butler is also a Republican Party activist and a former Sumter County commissioner.

Also seen in the crowd Thursday morning at RJ Gator’s were Sumter County Commissioners Roberta Ulrich and Don Wiley as well newly elected Commissioner Andrew Bilardello.

