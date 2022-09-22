Fox & Friends visits The Villages as host promotes new cookbook

The morning television program Fox & Friends visited The Villages on Thursday morning where host Steve Doocy was promoting his latest cookbook.

While breakfast was on the menu for the show, the conversation soon turned political as Doocy and the hosts back at the home studio in New York City went on the offensive against President Biden.

Doocy described taking a walk Wednesday evening at the square with The Villages Vice President of Community Relations Gary Lester.

Doocy said “the restaurants were full” and business appears to be booming in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown where Properties of The Villages is selling more than 300 new homes per month.

However, individuals on fixed incomes are bearing the burden of “Biden’s Economy,” Doocy said.

“Inflation is killing people,” Doocy said.

About 100 Villagers lined up at at about 5 a.m. hoping to get seen on Fox & Friends.

Doocy previously visited The Villages in 2018 to promote a previous cookbook written with his wife. During that visit, Doocy “surprised” Peter Moeller, a local GOP activist and member of the Project Wide Advisory Committee, by showing up to make breakfast for he and his wife at their home in the Village of Caroline.

Doocy used the same gag on Thursday morning’s show when he showed up “unannounced” at the home of Al and Marcia Butler in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter. Al Butler is also a Republican Party activist and a former Sumter County commissioner.

Also seen in the crowd Thursday morning at RJ Gator’s were Sumter County Commissioners Roberta Ulrich and Don Wiley as well newly elected Commissioner Andrew Bilardello.