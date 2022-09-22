Villager’s son named partner at North Carolina financial services firm

A Villager’s son has been named a partner at a North Carolina financial services firm.

Fulcrum Capital Partners, LLC has announced that Robert Bogia has been made a partner, in acknowledgement of his significant and ongoing contributions to the firm.

Bogia is the son of Curt Bogia of the Village of Liberty, Park.

Fulcrum Capital Partners is a financial services firm located in Cornelius, a Lake Norman suburb of Charlotte, N.C. They work with small-to-medium sized businesses and select families and individuals throughout the southeast United States.

The advisors at Fulcrum work with the small-to-medium sized business market and have expansive knowledge and experience designing and implementing employee-benefit plans.

The firm also provides comprehensive fee-based asset management and financial plans including retirement, college planning, and business exit/transition. The firm offers life insurance, disability income insurance, long-term-care insurance and other financial products and services to business owners, key executives, and select individual clients and families on a referral basis.

Robert Higgins is the firm’s founder and will continue as managing partner. He has extensive knowledge of employer-sponsored retirement plans and is the lead portfolio manager for the firm.

“I’m thrilled to have (Bogia) working closely with me as the firm continues to grow. He’s been a big part of our success over the last few years. Bobby has every quality of a great financial professional, and I’m excited to see him take on a bigger role in the firm.” said Higgins.

Bogia has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from the University of Delaware, where he played club lacrosse. He met his wife, Rachel, at the University of Delaware. They have a son, Landon.

“Helping others succeed financially is more than a job description, it’s a passion for me, and I’m excited to be a partner at a firm that shares the same fundamental values that I do. I look forward to growing our business, providing outstanding service, and earning our clients’ trust every day,” said Bogia.