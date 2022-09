James ‘John’ Leduc, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, age 93, passed away 18 September 2022 in The Villages, Florida.

John was a retired U.S. Army veteran who served honorably for 20 years with tours in Korea, Japan, Viet Nam and numerous stateside assignments.

He is survived by his loving wife Carol, seven children, thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

He is lovingly remembered and missed by his family and friends.