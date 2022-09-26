84.4 F
Release of accident report sheds light on traffic crash on County Road 466A

By Staff Report

The release of an accident report is shedding light on a traffic crash which occurred last week on County Road 466A in Wildwood.

The driver of this car was transported by ambulance to a local medical facility after becoming pinned between two vehicles on County Road 466A.

Tatyana Nielia Register, 21, of Wildwood was transported by ambulance to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital Emergency Room at Brownwood after her silver 2002 Honda Civic was pinned between a semi and another vehicle at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19 on County Road 466A at Penrose Place at the entrance to Beaumont Development, according to an accident report from the Wildwood Police Department. She had been traveling east on County Road 466A and attempting to turn onto Penrose Place when she failed to yield to a white 2021 Subaru Forrester driven by 61-year-old Theodore Scott Lucas of The Villages.

This diagram was included in the accident report
This diagram was included in the accident report.

As a result of the collision, Register’s vehicle became pinned between the Subaru Forrester and a southbound semi driven by 44-year-old Victor Perry Tholen of Crawfordsville.

The Villages Public Safety Department responded to the scene of the accident.

