Sarasota woman refuses to provide breath sample during DUI arrest in Wildwood

A Sarasota woman refused to provide a breath sample during a drunk driving arrest in Wildwood.

Ashley Nicole Axelson, 27, was at the wheel of a white Jeep utility vehicle shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 301 when she failed to maintain her lane, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop, Axelson appeared to be confused and had trouble “finishing sentences,” the report said.

She refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.

Axelson was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.