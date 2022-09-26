Summerfield woman arrested with drugs after traffic stop at Wawa

A Summerfield woman was arrested with drugs after a traffic stop at Wawa at U.S. 301 and County Road 466.

Kelli Jo Carpenter, 45, was driving a silver passenger car shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday when she failed to come to a complete stop, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She was pulled over in the Wawa parking lot. Carpenter and a male passenger got out of the vehicle and attempted to walk away. Carpenter kicked an item under the vehicle.

The male passenger told police there were drugs in the vehicle. Officers recovered a blue bag which contained a substance identified as methamphetamine and another substance identified as fentanyl. The bag also held a glass smoking pipe, used needles and a spoon.

Carpenter was arrested on charges of drug possession and possession of drug equipment. She was issued a written warning for the traffic violation. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where bond was set at $5,000.