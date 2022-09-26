90.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 26, 2022
type here...

The Villages Charter School intends to remain open during severe weather

By Staff Report

The Villages Charter School has announced it intends to remain open during severe weather in the days ahead.

School officials have issued the following announcement:

We are working with the Sumter County Emergency Management team to track and prepare for a possible severe weather event this week.  

As we have over the school’s 22+ years, VCS will likely remain open unless our school campus is compromised. Due to the large number of VCS families that work in the medical field, emergency support and first responders, VCS serves the community by being open. With families driving from eight different counties, we defer to each family’s decision regarding attendance each day.

Sumter District Schools will have early dismissal on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29.

Lake County Schools, including The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake, will be closed through Friday.

Wildwood Elementary School is likely to be used as a shelter.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Tax cheating will get Trump like it got Al Capone

A Village of Duval resident believes Trump’s taxes will be his undoing, just like Al Capone. Read her Letter to the Editor.

When will Congress finally act to compensate disabled veterans fairly?

In a Letter to the Editor a Windmere Villas resident calls for the fair compensation of disabled veterans. He warns it is a matter of national security.

DeSantis wrong to use Floridians’ money for political stunt

A Villager who identifies himself as a lifelong Republican says Gov. Ron DeSantis was wrong to use Floridians’ money for a political stunt. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gov. DeSantis and Fox News brought attention to important issue

A Village of Pennecamp resident applauds Gov. Ron DeSantis and Fox News for drawing attention to an important issue.

The Villages is not a resort for your grandchildren

A Village of Monarch Grove resident responds to a previous letter writer who said that rentals open the door for family vacations with grandparents in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos