The Villages Charter School intends to remain open during severe weather

The Villages Charter School has announced it intends to remain open during severe weather in the days ahead.

School officials have issued the following announcement:

We are working with the Sumter County Emergency Management team to track and prepare for a possible severe weather event this week.

As we have over the school’s 22+ years, VCS will likely remain open unless our school campus is compromised. Due to the large number of VCS families that work in the medical field, emergency support and first responders, VCS serves the community by being open. With families driving from eight different counties, we defer to each family’s decision regarding attendance each day.

Sumter District Schools will have early dismissal on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29.

Lake County Schools, including The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake, will be closed through Friday.

Wildwood Elementary School is likely to be used as a shelter.