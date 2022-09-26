89.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 26, 2022
type here...

Wildwood teen killed in high-speed crash after losing control of car

By Staff Report

A Wildwood teen was killed in a high-speed crash after losing control of his car Sunday in Marion County.

The 17-year-old was at the wheel of the vehicle that was traveling at a “high rate of speed” at 5:45 p.m. Sunday on SE 58th Avenue when the vehicle sustained a “tire failure” and the driver lost control, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The vehicle veered off the roadway and the teen overcorrected and his car collided with a wooden fence. The teen, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, the report said. He was transported to HCA Ocala Hospital where he was pronounced dead from injuries suffered in the crash.

A passenger, a 24-year-old man from Wildwood, suffered minor injuries. He also had not been wearing a seatbelt.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

When will Congress finally act to compensate disabled veterans fairly?

In a Letter to the Editor a Windmere Villas resident calls for the fair compensation of disabled veterans. He warns it is a matter of national security.

DeSantis wrong to use Floridians’ money for political stunt

A Villager who identifies himself as a lifelong Republican says Gov. Ron DeSantis was wrong to use Floridians’ money for a political stunt. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gov. DeSantis and Fox News brought attention to important issue

A Village of Pennecamp resident applauds Gov. Ron DeSantis and Fox News for drawing attention to an important issue.

The Villages is not a resort for your grandchildren

A Village of Monarch Grove resident responds to a previous letter writer who said that rentals open the door for family vacations with grandparents in The Villages.

Thanks Villages-News.com for giving us latest tropical storm news

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses gratitude to Villages-News.com for providing up-do-date tropical disturbance news for residents.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos