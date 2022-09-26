Wildwood teen killed in high-speed crash after losing control of car

A Wildwood teen was killed in a high-speed crash after losing control of his car Sunday in Marion County.

The 17-year-old was at the wheel of the vehicle that was traveling at a “high rate of speed” at 5:45 p.m. Sunday on SE 58th Avenue when the vehicle sustained a “tire failure” and the driver lost control, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The vehicle veered off the roadway and the teen overcorrected and his car collided with a wooden fence. The teen, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, the report said. He was transported to HCA Ocala Hospital where he was pronounced dead from injuries suffered in the crash.

A passenger, a 24-year-old man from Wildwood, suffered minor injuries. He also had not been wearing a seatbelt.