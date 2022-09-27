Teen who would not stop drinking arrested after allegedly slapping mother

A teen who would stop drinking was arrested after allegedly slapping her mother.

Officers were called at about 2 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 800 block of Ridge Avenue where 19-year-old Emily Dianne Byram slapped her mother, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The mother told police that she wanted her daughter “to stop drinking, wrap things up for the night and go to sleep,” according to the arrest report.

Byram responded by slapping her 44-year-old mother.

Byram was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.