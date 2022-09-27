85.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
type here...

Teen who would not stop drinking arrested after allegedly slapping mother

By Staff Report
Emily Dianne Byram
Emily Dianne Byram

A teen who would stop drinking was arrested after allegedly slapping her mother.

Officers were called at about 2 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 800 block of Ridge Avenue where 19-year-old Emily Dianne Byram slapped her mother, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The mother told police that she wanted her daughter “to stop drinking, wrap things up for the night and go to sleep,” according to the arrest report.

Byram responded by slapping her 44-year-old mother.

Byram was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

It’s hard to get around in The Villages due to traffic

A Village of Hawkins resident, in a Letter to the Editor, complains that traffic is making life unpleasant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Rolling Acres Road can’t handle more traffic

A Village of Liberty Park resident contends that Rolling Acres Road cannot accommodate any more traffic. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Tax cheating will get Trump like it got Al Capone

A Village of Duval resident believes Trump’s taxes will be his undoing, just like Al Capone. Read her Letter to the Editor.

When will Congress finally act to compensate disabled veterans fairly?

In a Letter to the Editor a Windmere Villas resident calls for the fair compensation of disabled veterans. He warns it is a matter of national security.

DeSantis wrong to use Floridians’ money for political stunt

A Villager who identifies himself as a lifelong Republican says Gov. Ron DeSantis was wrong to use Floridians’ money for a political stunt. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos