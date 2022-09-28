Suspected shoplifter defecates on herself while fleeing Walmart at Buffalo Ridge

A suspected shoplifter defecated on herself while fleeing with stolen merchandise from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Crystal Diane Kiser, 40, of Weirsdale, began to run from the store at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after another shopper pointed her out to a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy investigating a theft report at the store.

The Wisconsin native fled from the deputy, who ordered her to stop three times, the report said. The deputy warned Kiser she would be tasered if she did not stop. She stopped and defecated on herself before complying with deputy’s command and getting down on the ground.

The store’s general manager came out and identified the merchandise in Kiser’s bag. There were 16 items taken from the store with a value of $212.

Video surveillance showed Kiser taking the items from the store.

Kiser was arrested on charges of theft and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.