Blemish on lip foils Ethiopian woman’s attempt to lie to police about identity

A blemish on her lip foiled an Ethiopian woman’s attempt to lie to police about her identity.

Fasika Moges, 35, was driving a light blue Hyundai passenger car at about 10 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Fennell Boulevard when she failed to maintain a single lane, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer ran the license plate and discovered that Moges, who is the vehicle’s registered owner, has a driver’s license which has been suspended for refusal to submit to a breath/urine/blood test. She also has a previous arrest for driving while license suspended.

During a traffic stop, Moges, who was born in Ethiopia, provided a different first name along with bogus Social Security numbers. The officer double-checked Moges’ driver’s license photo and noticed it showed a blemish on her lip. Meanwhile, Moges was actively trying to cover the blemish while speaking with the officer.

She finally admitted her true identity and pleaded with the officer to cut her some “slack.” Moges said she gave the officer the false name because she did not have “any money, family or friends in the area to help her out.”

She was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to a law enforcement officer. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $11,000 bond.