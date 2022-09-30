The Villages Public Safety Department officially begins ambulance service

The Villages Public Safety Department is officially taking over ambulance service as of Saturday in the Sumter County portion of The Villages.

It’s been a long road to reach this point, after a series of public meetings last year of the ad hoc ambulance committee appointed by the Sumter County Commission.

Residents of The Villages had been alarmed by dangerously long wait times under the county’s contracted ambulance service, American Medical Response. Villagers sent a powerful message that they preferred their ambulance service be operated by The Villages Public Safety Department.

Earlier this year, the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors approved a $3.385 million purchase of ambulances and equipment.