Rapidly growing Lady Lake to consider freezing annexations for six months

The Town of Lady Lake is considering a freeze on annexations for six months to allow for a comprehensive analysis of the hundreds of acres it has recently annexed.

The Lady Lake Commission will discuss the six-month suspension during its meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at Lady Lake Town Hall.

In the past year, the Town of Lady Lake has added a few hundred acres of land to the incorporated limits of its jurisdiction.

That includes the huge Hammock Oaks development and others that will bring an estimated 4,000 residents to the land between County Road 466, Rolling Acres Road, Lake Ella Road and Cherry Lake Road.

Much of the land that was annexed, has been designated for single-family and multi-family development, although some commercial entitlements have been established as well. During the public hearing process of many of the annexation and land use ordinances, residents of the town, as well as a few elected officials, raised concerns regarding the resources that are required to support such growth. Residents have raised concerns about traffic, a dwindling water supply and a loss of the rural small-town life for which Lady Lake has been known.

The town’s staff is of the opinion that it is appropriate at this point in time to perform a comprehensive analysis of the entitlements of the annexed properties within the Town of Lady Lake.