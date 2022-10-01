The Villages to present plan for 3,000 more homes southwest of Florida Turnpike

The Villages will present a plan to a special magistrate this week for 3,000 more homes in the Villages of Southern Oaks.

The plan will be among the proposals put forth Tuesday afternoon before Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at Wildwood City Hall. The meeting will take place at 2:15 p.m.

The Villages Development Company LLC is seeking to put the homes on 1,459 acres which are located a little over a mile southwest of the Florida Turnpike and east of Marsh Bend Trail. Though a part of The Villages, the homes would also be within the City of Wildwood.