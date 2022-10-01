82.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, October 1, 2022
type here...

The Villages to present plan for 3,000 more homes southwest of Florida Turnpike

By Staff Report

The Villages will present a plan to a special magistrate this week for 3,000 more homes in the Villages of Southern Oaks.

The plan will be among the proposals put forth Tuesday afternoon before Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at Wildwood City Hall. The meeting will take place at 2:15 p.m.

This map shows the 1459 acres where up to 3000 new homes could be added to the Villages of Southern Oaks
This map shows the 1,459 acres where up to 3,000 new homes could be added to the Villages of Southern Oaks.
Up to 3000 new homes could be built in this new section of the Villages of Southern Oaks
Up to 3,000 new homes could be built in this new section of the Villages of Southern Oaks.

The Villages Development Company LLC is seeking to put the homes on 1,459 acres which are located a little over a mile southwest of the Florida Turnpike and east of Marsh Bend Trail. Though a part of The Villages, the homes would also be within the City of Wildwood.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Somebody has to take action on Putin

A Village of Alhambra resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what it’s going to take for the world to stand up to Vladimir Putin in Russia.

Too many complaints about The Villages

A Village of Orange Blossom Hills resident who has been here since 1977 says people need to stop complaining about The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Cognitively impaired senior citizen

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has a warning about a “cognitively impaired” senior citizen.

Clarifying my earlier letter on grandchildren in The Villages

A Village of Monarch Grove resident has written to clarify her earlier Letter to the Editor about grandchildren in The Villages.

Biden has declared war on us old people

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the argument that President Biden has “declared war on us old people.”

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos