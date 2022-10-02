85.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 2, 2022
The Villages head of hospitality named to lead newly created CDD 15 board

By Meta Minton
Spencer Novak
Spencer Novak

The Villages head of hospitality has been named to lead the newly created Community Development District 15 Board of Supervisors.

Spencer Novak, who is executive director of hospitality for The Villages, will serve as chairman of the CDD 15 board.

CDD 15 is located southwest of the Florida Turnpike and east of Marsh Bend Trail.

CDD 15 is made up of 2,495 acres of land and will include 12,344 homes.

This map shows the location of Community Development District 15.

The Villages will construct the roadways, utilities, amenities, drainage landscaping and water bodies at an estimated cost of more than $598 million. CDD 15 will own, operate and maintain the utilities, amenities, drainage, facilities, landscaping and water bodies. The City of Wildwood will own, operate and maintain the roads within CDD 15.

Cooper Hage, son of state Rep. Brett Hage, has been selected to serve as the secretary/treasurer for CDD 15. Other supervisors are Dayna Graham, who works for The Villages Commercial Property Management; Jennifer Chandler; and Liz Rodriguez.

The supervisors, chosen by the Developer, will serve until the CDD 15 board ultimately transitions to a resident board.

