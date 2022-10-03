79 F
The Villages
Monday, October 3, 2022
Villager arrested on warrant charging him with attempted murder

By Meta Minton
George Albert Hachey
A 72-year-old Villager was being held without bond following his weekend arrest on a warrant charging him with felony attempted murder with a firearm.

George Albert Hachey of the Village of De La Vista North was being held at the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

The Sumter County warrant was issued this past Thursday. Specific information about the warrant was under seal at the Sumter County Clerk’s Office.

Hachey’s wife filed for divorce on Aug. 29, according to a separate record on file with the court. Hachey filed a counter petition for divorce on Sept. 19.

The couple purchased their home at 725 San Marino Drive in 2016 for $265,000.

