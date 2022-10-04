Boyfriend and girlfriend land in jail after jealousy-fueled battle

A boyfriend and girlfriend landed in jail after a jealousy-fueled battle at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake.

Holly Marie Keightley, 46, grabbed a table leg and smashed the television owned by her boyfriend, 34-year-old Jason Jerome Perry during the altercation Sunday night, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Perry retaliated by breaking the glass front of Keightley’s television.

She threw a large kitchen knife at him, prompting Perry to hurl a beer can at her. It left her with a cut above the eye. The North Carolina native admitted she bit him during the brawl.

A neighbor called 911.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the broken television sets and “food flung over the kitchen and stove area.”

The couple, who have been living together for about three months, were determined to be “mutual combatants” by officers investigating the disturbance. She blamed the argument on “his jealousy.” Both were arrested on charges of domestic battery.

Perry was booked at the Lake County Jail. The Georgia native was released after posting $500 bond.

Keightley was transported to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital for treatment of injuries. Upon her release, she was booked at the jail. Bond was set at $500.

Keightley had been put on probation after she was arrested on a cocaine charge in 2019 at a home in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had been called to the home for a well-being check and during their visit Keightley revealed she had a white powder substance hidden in the toaster. It turned out to be cocaine.

Keightley was arrested last year after an intoxicated outburst at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square.