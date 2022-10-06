82.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 6, 2022
Black-Bellied Whistling Duck Protecting Nest At Fenney Nature Trail

By Staff Report

Black-bellied whistling ducks often lay their eggs in the cavities of trees. This duck was seen protecting a nest at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Black-Bellied Whistling Duck Protecting Nest In The Village Of Fenney
Photos

