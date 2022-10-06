82.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 6, 2022
type here...

Drug suspect nearly runs over officer while fleeing traffic stop at elementary school

By Staff Report
Fabian Jocoel Grady
Fabian Jocoel Grady

A drug suspect nearly ran over a police officer while fleeing a traffic stop near The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.

The officer spotted a bronze Toyota pickup in the wee hours Tuesday morning and discovered that its license plate had been reported in stolen in Sumter County, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop in front of the school on Rolling Acres Road, 36-year-old Fabian Jocoel Grady of Wildwood, rolled down the heavily tinted window, looked at the officer “and began to inhale a marijuana cigarette,” the report said. Grady “then blew the smoke out of the driver side window and rapidly accelerated.” Grady’s vehicle swerved at the officer, who had to back away to avoid being hit.

Grady fled down Rolling Acres Road and ran through the stop light at County Road 466. He continued toward Lake Ella Road where the officer lost sight of him. A Fruitland Park police officer picked up the chase at Lake Ella Road and U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Several other Fruitland Park police officers joined in the pursuit, but Grady continued accelerating until he reached the Leesburg city limits. The Leesburg officers deployed stop sticks, flattening the tires of Grady’s vehicle.

An inventory of the truck turned up 2.1 grams of methamphetamine and 1.64 grams of marijuana. The drugs were contained in bags that “appeared to be wet” as if they “were bitten.”

Suspecting that Grady had ingested the narcotics, officers had him transported to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital.

Upon his release from the hospital, Grady was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing to elude police with disregard for public safety, driving while license suspended, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, attaching a license plate not assigned to a vehicle and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $17,000 bond.

Grady had been arrested last year after a traffic stop in downtown Wildwood.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Representing the Developer or the residents?

A Village of Belvedere resident looks the the Florida House race and asks if the candidates will represent the Developer of The Villages or the residents of the community.

A question of leadership

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, poses a question about leadership.

Angry people strike out in angry ways

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident warns angry people can strike out in angry ways and cites a frequent letter writer to Vilages-News.com.

Floridians must demand an end to lawsuit abuse

The executive director of Florida Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse argues that it’s time for residents of the Sunshine State to stand up and demand change.

DeSantis using Hurricane Ian to raise his national profile

The director or Faith in Florida contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis is using Hurricane Ian to enhance his national profile. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos