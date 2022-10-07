77 F
The Villages
Friday, October 7, 2022
Overturned truck snarls traffic on Rolling Acres Road

By Meta Minton

An overturned truck snarled traffic Friday morning on Rolling Acres Road outside Lady Lake.

The truck was traveling at about 10:30 a.m. on Rolling Acres Road near Lake Ella Road when it jackknifed.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies had traffic blocked from both directions on Rolling Acres Road. Lake County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene. Traffic made its way all the way down to The Village Pet Spa before being turned around.

A truck jackknifed on Rolling Acres Road on Friday morning.jpg
A truck jackknifed on Rolling Acres Road on Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate the crash.

Rolling Acres Road has been under greater scrutiny as the Hammock Oaks development and other projects on the pastureland between Rolling Acres Road, Lake Ella Road, County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road are expected to become home to 4,000 people within the next few years.

It was revealed this week that the Hammock Oaks developer is willing to front money for a study which would be the first step toward and expansion of Rolling Acres Road.

